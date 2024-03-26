Bharti Hexacom Sets IPO Price Band At Rs 542-570 Per Share

Bharti Airtel Ltd.'s subsidiary, Bharti Hexacom Ltd. has set the price band for its initial public offering in the range of Rs 542-570 per share.

The company's IPO will open on April 3 and close on April 5. The issue size is between Rs 4,065-4,275 crore. The anchor investor bidding will start on April 2.

Bharti Airtel has a 70% stake in the company. TCI's shareholding will reduce to 10% after the share sale. The government currently holds a 30% stake in the company.

SBI Capital Markets Ltd., Axis Capital, BOB Capital Markets, ICICI Securities and IIFL Securities are the book-running lead managers for the issue. The company's shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.