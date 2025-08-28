Anondita Medicare IPO Allotment Status In Spotlight Today: Check Latest GMP And Listing Date

The share allotment status for the Anondita Medicare IPO is expected to be finalised on Thursday, August 28. The initial public offering (IPO) of Anondita Medicare Ltd. closed with an overwhelming demand on the third and last day of bidding on Tuesday, August 26. The NSE SME issue was subscribed nearly 301 times.

The IPO received bids for more than 95,53,53,000 shares against 31.73 lakh shares on offer. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed their quota 153 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) booked their category 532.82 times. The retail portion of the IPO was booked 286.2 times.

The SME public offer was a book-building issue worth Rs 69.5 crore, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 48 lakh shares. The IPO price band was set between Rs 137 and Rs 145 per share.