Anondita Medicare IPO Allotment Status In Spotlight Today: Check Latest GMP And Listing Date
Anondita Medicare IPO applicants can check their allotment status via the websites of NSE and the issue registrar, Maashitla Securities.
The share allotment status for the Anondita Medicare IPO is expected to be finalised on Thursday, August 28. The initial public offering (IPO) of Anondita Medicare Ltd. closed with an overwhelming demand on the third and last day of bidding on Tuesday, August 26. The NSE SME issue was subscribed nearly 301 times.
The IPO received bids for more than 95,53,53,000 shares against 31.73 lakh shares on offer. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed their quota 153 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) booked their category 532.82 times. The retail portion of the IPO was booked 286.2 times.
The SME public offer was a book-building issue worth Rs 69.5 crore, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 48 lakh shares. The IPO price band was set between Rs 137 and Rs 145 per share.
Investors who applied for the Anondita Medicare IPO can verify their allotment status on the NSE website or through the registrar, Maashitla Securities Pvt.
How To Check Anondita Medicare IPO Allotment Status On NSE
Visit the NSE IPO allotment page here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.
Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.
Choose "ANONDITA" from the dropdown list of company names.
Enter your PAN and Application Number.
Click “Submit” to view your allotment details.
Steps to Check Anondita Medicare IPO Allotment Status On Maashitla Securities’ Website
Visit the IPO allotment page on the official website of Maashitla Securities, here - https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues.
Select Anondita Medicare Ltd. from the dropdown menu for the company names.
Choose one of the available options to search from PAN, Application Number, or Demat Account Number.
Enter the required details based on your selection.
Click Submit to view your allotment status.
Anondita Medicare IPO Listing Date
The company will initiate refunds on August 29. Shares are also expected to be credited to successful investors’ Demat accounts on the same day.
Anondita Medicare IPO listing date has been tentatively fixed as September 1. Shares of Anondita Medicare will be listed on the NSE SME platform.
Anondita Medicare IPO GMP Today
The latest grey market premium (GMP) for Anondita Medicare IPO stood at Rs 80 as of 9:00 a.m. on August 27. The latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 225 per share, compared to the upper limit of the issue price of Rs 145 apiece. The GMP reflects a potential listing gain of 55.17%.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
About Anondita Medicare Ltd.
Anondita Medicare Ltd., founded in March 2024, manufactures flavoured condoms with its flagship product branded as “COBRA”. The company produces 562 million condoms each year at its manufacturing facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Its products are also exported to international markets, including Southeast Asia, Africa and the Middle East.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.