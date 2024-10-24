Afcons Infrastructure IPO: Business, Financials, Key Risks—All You Need To Know

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd.'s initial public offering of shares worth Rs 5,430 crore is scheduled to open for subscription on Friday. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 1,250 crore and an offer-for-sale worth Rs 4,180 crore.

The price band for the Afcons Infrastructure IPO has been set at Rs 440-463 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the company's market value is Rs 17,026 crore.

The IPO issue is set to close on Oct. 29, with the listing expected to take place on Nov. 4.