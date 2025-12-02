Aequs IPO, Meesho IPO, Vidya Wires IPO GMP Trends Suggest Up To 42% Listing Gains; Check Key Details

Primary market investors are eagerly awaiting the launch of three IPOs this week. After a muted couple of weeks, the IPO buzz is back again as leading e-commerce platform Meesho Ltd., diversified contract manufacturing company Aequs Ltd., and metal wires producer Vidya Wires Ltd. are scheduled to launch their initial public offerings on the same day.

Ahead of its launch, the grey market premium for these mainboard IPO has already started topping the 'Business and Finance' trending charts, and are making headlines based on thier current interest dictated by the grey market premium rates in the private market indicating strong interest among investors who would gauge the performance of the public issue based on market sentiments. Although one must note that the grey market is unregulated (not governed by authorities like SEBI) and speculative, it can fluctuate wildly. Therefore, investors use it as a sentiment gauge, but not as a guaranteed prediction.

The current grey market premium trends suggest strong listing gains once these IPOs debut next week.

Here’s what the latest grey market premium (GMP) suggests about the three upcoming IPOs.