Aequs IPO, Meesho IPO, Vidya Wires IPO GMP Trends Suggest Up To 42% Listing Gains; Check Key Details
The IPOs of Meesho, Vidya Wires, and Aequs will open for subscription on December 3, and shares of the companies will list on BSE and NSE on December 10.
Primary market investors are eagerly awaiting the launch of three IPOs this week. After a muted couple of weeks, the IPO buzz is back again as leading e-commerce platform Meesho Ltd., diversified contract manufacturing company Aequs Ltd., and metal wires producer Vidya Wires Ltd. are scheduled to launch their initial public offerings on the same day.
Ahead of its launch, the grey market premium for these mainboard IPO has already started topping the 'Business and Finance' trending charts, and are making headlines based on thier current interest dictated by the grey market premium rates in the private market indicating strong interest among investors who would gauge the performance of the public issue based on market sentiments. Although one must note that the grey market is unregulated (not governed by authorities like SEBI) and speculative, it can fluctuate wildly. Therefore, investors use it as a sentiment gauge, but not as a guaranteed prediction.
The current grey market premium trends suggest strong listing gains once these IPOs debut next week.
Here’s what the latest grey market premium (GMP) suggests about the three upcoming IPOs.
Aequs IPO GMP Today
The latest GMP for the Aequs IPO stood at Rs 44.5 on December 2. The current GMP indicates that the unlisted shares of the company were trading at Rs 168.5 per share against the upper price band of Rs 124. The latest GMP hints at a potential premium of 35.89% over the issue price.
The Aequs IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 921.81 crore. The IPO comprises of a fresh issuance of 5.4 crore shares, amounting to Rs 670 crore and an OFS portion of 2.03 crore shares, aggregating to Rs 251.81 crore. The IPO price band has been set at Rs 118 to Rs 124 per share. Retail investors should apply for at least a single lot size of 120 shares. The minimum bid amount for retail investors is Rs 14,880 per application.
Meesho IPO GMP Today
The latest grey market premium (GMP) for the Meesho IPO stood at Rs 46.5 per share on December 2. Compared to the upper end of the price band of Rs 111, the latest GMP indicates that the unlisted shares of the company were trading at Rs 157.5 per share. Shares of Meesho Ltd. are expected to list at a 41.89% premium over the issue price.
Meesho aims to raise Rs 5,421.2 crore through its IPO. The book-building issue comprises a fresh issuance of 38.29 crore shares, aggregating to Rs 4,250 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 10.55 crore shares, worth 1,171.2 crore.
The IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 105 to Rs 111 per share. The lot size for the IPO comprises 135 shares. Retail investors need to apply for at least one lot, with a minimum investment of Rs 14,985 per application.
Meesho Ltd., which became an Indian e-commerce heavyweight by selling Temu-like low-priced offerings, plans to deploy some of the proceeds from its $606 million initial public offering to penetrate smaller towns in the world’s biggest consumer market.
Vidya Wires IPO GMP Today
The latest GMP for Vidya Wires IPO stood at Rs 6 per share as of December 2. Compared to the upper limit of the issue price of Rs 52, the current GMP indicates the unlisted shares of the company were trading Rs 62 per share at a premium of 11.54%.
The Rs 300-crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of 5.27 crore shares, worth Rs 274 crore and an OFS component of 50 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 26.01 crore. The price band for Vidya Wires IPO has been fixed at Rs 48 to Rs 52 per share. Retail investors are required to apply for one lot of 288 shares, amounting to an investment of Rs 14,976, based on the upper limit of the issue price.
Key IPO Dates
All three IPOs will remain open for subscription from December 3 to December 5. The companies are scheduled to finalise share allotment for their IPOs on Monday, December 8. Refunds and transfer of shares to the Demat accounts will be initiated on December 9.
Shares of all three companies are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the NSE and BSE on Wednesday, December 10.
GMP Disclaimer: The final listing price is determined by the official price discovery mechanism on the stock exchange on listing day, which is influenced by official subscription data, anchor investor interest, and overall market conditions, not just the GMP. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.