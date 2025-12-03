IPO GMP Today: Meesho Vs Vidya Wires Vs Aequs; Latest Trends Suggest Over 40% Listing Gains

Primary market is buzzing again after the launch of the three mainboard IPOs today. After a fortnight without major initial public offerings, investors are expected to see hectic activity this week with leading e-commerce platform Meesho, metal wires producer Vidya Wires, and Diversified contract manufacturing company Aequs launching their initial public offerings (IPOs) on Wednesday, December 3.

The grey market premium for these three IPOs has already started to make headlines and is topping the 'Business and Finance' trending charts today. With private market investors anticipating strong listing gains of up to 40%, all eyes would be on the grey market premium for these three IPOs for the next three days. Although one must note that the grey market is unregulated (not governed by authorities like SEBI) and speculative, it can fluctuate wildly. Therefore, investors use it as a sentiment gauge, but not as a guaranteed prediction.

Here’s what the latest grey market trends suggest for the three upcoming IPOs.