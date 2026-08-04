Yogi Govt's Major Milestone: UP Tops The Country In Power Supply For 49 Days

At the peak of this summer's electricity demand, Uttar Pradesh emerged as the country's top-performing state in power supply, according to official data from the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL).

The state recorded the highest power supply in the country on 49 out of the 90 days between May 1 and July 29, 2026, while ranking second on another 32 days, UPPCL data showed. The performance comes as power demand surged across several states during the summer months.

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The milestone was marked on June 24, when Uttar Pradesh met a record peak electricity demand of 32,673 MW, the highest ever supplied by any state in the country, according to the utility. The figure surpassed the state's previous record of 31,486 MW logged last year.

UPPCL data also showed that on five separate occasions, Uttar Pradesh supplied more electricity than Maharashtra's highest-ever peak demand of 32,317 MW, highlighting the state's expanding power infrastructure and grid capacity.

The record supply helped ensure uninterrupted electricity for households while supporting industrial activity, trade, agriculture and other sectors during a period of elevated demand.

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"The state's power system has been continuously strengthened. Ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply to consumers, even during the intense summer, remained our highest priority," UPPCL Managing Director Nitish Kumar said.

The development is being projected by the Yogi Adityanath-led government as a key achievement in Uttar Pradesh's power sector, amid continued investments in electricity infrastructure and distribution.

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