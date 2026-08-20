Will It Rain Heavily In Delhi-NCR Today? Water Logging Reported, Check IMD's Forecast

Delhi woke up to heavy rain on Thursday, with waterlogging disrupting traffic in parts of the national capital, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the city.

Heavy rain was reported early in the morning in Chanakyapuri, Janpath, Kartavya Path, India Gate, Rao Tularam Marg, Firozeshah Road, Delhi Airport Road and the Dwarka underpass. Waterlogging was reported on Delhi Airport Road after rain lashed South Delhi, while commuters faced disruption at the Dwarka underpass.

According to the IMD, Delhi is likely to see a generally cloudy sky, with one or two spells of light rain and moderate rain during the morning to afternoon. Another spell of very light to light rain is expected during the evening and night.

Areas including Jafarpur, Mungeshpur, Najafgarh, Lodhi Road, Narela, Palam, Pitampura, Pragati Maidan, Rajghat, Pusa and Qutub Minar are also expected to see a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain.

While Delhi remains under a yellow alert, Faridabad, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar are under a green alert.

According to the India Meteorological Department, on Wednesday Safdarjung recorded 36 degrees Celsius, while Palam recorded 35.6 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degree above normal.

Lodhi Road and the Ridge recorded a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius each, 2 degrees and 1.1 degree above normal, respectively. Ayanagar also recorded 35 degrees Celsius, 0.9 degree above normal. According to the weather body's station-wise data, Palam recorded 0.4 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am, while Ayanagar recorded 0.2 mm between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

The humidity was 65% in the evening. The minimum temperature settled at 27.4 degrees Celsius, 0.9 degree above normal.

Safdarjung recorded a minimum of 27.4 degrees Celsius, while Palam recorded 25.5 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degree below normal. Lodhi Road recorded 27 degrees Celsius, the Ridge 22.8 degrees Celsius and Ayanagar 26.7 degrees Celsius.

The city's air quality index stood at 110 in the evening, falling in the "moderate" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

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