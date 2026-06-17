Who Is Udayan Guha? TMC Leader And Bengal Ex-Minister Arrested In Cooch Behar

Eleven months after former West Bengal minister Udayan Guha's name surfaced in a high-profile political controversy involving allegations over an attack on BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's convoy, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was arrested by police in Cooch Behar on Wednesday, according to reports.

His name surfaced prominently in August 2025 after BJP leader and then Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari accused the West Bengal Police of attempting to shield him in connection with an alleged attack on Adhikari's convoy in Cooch Behar.

ALSO READ: 20 Rebel TMC MPs Seek Separate Recognition; Announce Merger With NCPI, Support To NDA

While officials confirmed the arrest, the exact grounds for the action were not immediately disclosed. The controversy intensified after the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court directed the Inspector General of Police to submit an affidavit clarifying whether the FIR lodged by Adhikari and a separate suo motu FIR registered by police were identical in nature.

ALSO READ: After Shiv Sena UBT, Samajwadi Party To Split? Uttar Pradesh Minister OP Rajbhar Makes Big Claim

The court also sought to determine whether Adhikari's complaint indicated a wider conspiracy behind the alleged attack.

Adhikari had approached the High Court, alleging that police failed to register a case based on his complaint despite naming Guha as the principal accused.

Instead, he claimed investigators relied on a police-initiated FIR that did not mention the TMC leader.

During the proceedings, Justice Aniruddha Roy reportedly questioned police officials over their handling of the complaints and sought an explanation regarding the differences between the two FIRs.

The circumstances surrounding Guha's latest arrest remain unclear, with police yet to issue a detailed statement on the case. Further details are awaited.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.