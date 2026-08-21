'Who Eats Sweets These Days?' Bihar Minister's 'Diabetes' Counter For Sugar-Price-Hike Concerns

Bihar Minister Shravan Kumar has drawn criticism for attributing the limited impact of rising sugar prices to increasing diabetes cases, claiming that people have already cut down on their sugar consumption, NDTV reported.

“People are eating less sugar anyway. Everyone is suffering from diabetes. Who eats sweets these days?” Kumar told reporters while defending the price increase.

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He said the rise in sugar prices would not make much difference and there was no need for concern.

Sugar prices in Bihar have climbed to more than Rs 65 per kg, compared with around Rs 48-50 earlier, raising concerns among consumers.

Another Bihar minister, Vijay Kumar Sinha, also defended the increase, but said the reasons behind the sharp rise should be examined.

He said he was happy when farmers received better prices for their produce and added that the government would seek information from the minister responsible for sugar production.

The comments drew sharp criticism from Independent MP Pappu Yadav, who attacked Kumar over his diabetes remark and questioned the government's response to rising prices.

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Yadav said that while leaders had earlier raised concerns over increases in the prices of cooking gas and tomatoes, the sugar price rise was now being justified by citing diabetes. “The biggest diabetes is the government,” Yadav said, taking a swipe at the Bihar government.

The remarks come as the sharp rise in sugar prices adds to concerns over household expenses, with the ministers' comments drawing attention to the government's explanation for the increase.

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