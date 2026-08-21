Vaishnaw: Apple To Expand Beyond Making iPhones In India; 3 Local Phone Brands Coming In 10-14 Months

Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw expects Apple to expand its manufacturing footprint in India beyond iPhone production, while the government is also working with three potential Indian smartphone players that could emerge over the next 10-14 months.

Responding to a question on whether Apple could go beyond manufacturing iPhones in India, Vaishnaw said "yes", signalling the possibility of a broader expansion of the technology major's manufacturing and product ecosystem in the country.

Vaishnaw also said the government expects Indian smartphone brands to emerge and compete across different segments. He said the government has asked three Indian players to come up with best-in-segment design options as part of efforts to develop a stronger domestic smartphone ecosystem.

The minister said the government has also asked these companies to identify the segments in which they are most comfortable competing, including economy, premium and super-premium categories. According to Vaishnaw, Indian players have indicated that they want to focus on the high-volume segment. The government, however, will closely examine their intellectual property (IP) and the quality of their designs before they are supported.

"At this point, I see three potential Indian smartphone players coming up in 10-14 months," Vaishnaw said. The comments come soon after the government notified the Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme (MPMS), which is aimed at strengthening domestic mobile phone manufacturing and supporting the development of Indian smartphone brands.

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The scheme has been structured around two target segments. Target Segment 1 focuses on incentivising mobile phone manufacturing, while Target Segment 2 is aimed at supporting Indian mobile phone brands. Applicants under the second target segment will be granted a one-year gestation period, providing them with time to establish operations and meet the eligibility requirements before claiming financial incentives.

Mobile phone manufacturers registered in India with a minimum turnover of Rs 10,000 crore in FY26 will be eligible under the MPMS. Existing brands seeking financial incentives will need to achieve additional sales of Rs 5,000 crore over their total fiscal 2026 sales in each financial year for which incentives are claimed.

For electronics manufacturing services (EMS) players, the scheme sets a minimum fiscal 2026 turnover threshold of Rs 1,000 crore for eligibility.

With Apple potentially expanding beyond iPhone manufacturing and three Indian players working towards new smartphone offerings, the government's latest policy push could mark a broader shift in India's mobile ecosystem — from being primarily a manufacturing base to becoming a market for locally designed and branded devices.

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