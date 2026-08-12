What IndiGo Said About Kolkata-Chennai Flight Making Emergency Landing

An IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Chennai triggered an emergency landing at Chennai Airport on Wednesday after reporting a fault in its left engine.

Flight 6E-723 landed safely at Chennai International Airport despite the technical issue, airport authorities confirmed. The airline said the aircraft had developed a problem with its left engine during the flight.

Full Emergency Declared

The aircraft's left engine became inoperative while it was approaching Chennai. IndiGo alerted the relevant authorities as per standard procedures, following which Chennai Airport declared a full emergency. According to the Chennai Airport Authority, the emergency was declared at 11:29 pm for flight 6E-723 from Kolkata to Chennai. The aircraft was expected to land at 11:37 pm, seven minutes later than its scheduled arrival time.

The flight made a priority landing on Runway 25. There were 224 people on board, including passengers and crew.

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According to IndiGo, all passengers and crew members safely disembarked after the aircraft landed. No injuries or casualties were reported in connection with the incident.

The Full Emergency declared at the airport was formally withdrawn at 11:47 pm, after authorities confirmed that the aircraft had landed safely. Chennai Airport subsequently said that normal flight operations had resumed.

Aircraft Undergoing Checks

The airline issued a statement saying, "IndiGo flight 6E 723, operating from Kolkata to Chennai on August 11, 2026, experienced a technical snag shortly before landing in Chennai."

Following the SOP, all relevant authorities were immediately informed. The pilots made a priority landing at Chennai International Airport, it further added.

All customers and crew safely disembarked the aircraft. The aircraft is currently undergoing necessary checks and maintenance and will resume operations after relevant clearances, according to the official release.

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