West Bengal Repolling: BJP-Trinamool Congress Workers Clash In South 24 Parganas

Clashes were reported between the BJP and TMC workers in 24 South Parganas during repolling for West Bengal assembly elections on Saturday.

BJP alleged that its voters were harassed and prevented from casting their votes.

In the Magrahat Paschim assembly constituency, 11 polling stations and four in Diamond Harbour were ordered to have new elections.

The decision on the repoll in the Falta constituency will be made on Saturday, since a report from the assembly segment is still pending.

In both assembly seats under the Dimanod Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, which is represented by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the BJP had claimed widespread electoral malpractice in certain voting places, while reports from returning officers and observers of the two constituencies, as well as "material circumstances", served as the basis for the repoll order.

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"There had been malpractices in several booths in these areas to favour the TMC," stated BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

He further added that the poll body's decision to conduct re-election in these booths was a good decision, which his party is in favour of.

Meanwhile, while talking to PTI, TMC's spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, "The BJP demanded re-election in Diamond Harbour and Magrahat because it is aware that they would lose by a wide margin. The BJP is making residents of these regions endure the rigours of voting once more with the help of the EC."

"The mandate is against the BJP and will not change," he added.

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