West Bengal Class 12 Results To Be Declared Today At 10.30 AM, More Details Inside

The West Bengal Council for Higher Secondary Education is set to declare the WB Higher Secondary (HS) results today, May 14. Students who appeared for the West Bengal Class 12 board examinations will be able to view their results on the official websites wbchse.wb.gov.in & result.wb.gov.in following the announcement.

The results will be declared at a press conference at 10:30 a.m. The online portal to access scorecards will be activated 11 a.m onward.

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West Bengal Class 12 Result: Follow these steps to check & download the results

Step 1: Visit the official results website, wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the main page, click on "WB HS Result 2026" link.

Step 3: A new tab will pop up; enter your Class 12 roll number.

Step 4: Press the "submit" button.

Step 5: The scorecard will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: You can download the result for future reference.

The council has announced printed versions of marksheets, passing certificates, and registration documents will also be handed out today, starting 11 a.m.

The papers will be accessible via 56 distribution hubs established throughout West Bengal. Educational institutions will retrieve the documents from the hubs and hand them over to students.

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Minimum passing marks

Students are required to score at least 30% marks in each subject to clear the West Bengal higher secondary examination. The overall assessment includes theory, practical, and project components. Aspirants must also secure a minimum 30% marks in both the theory papers and the practical or project segments to qualify for advanced studies.

In 2025, WBCHSE announced the results on May 7. The aggregate pass rate stood at 90.79%. In 2024, the results were announced on May 8. The cumulative pass rate for that year was 90%. In 2023, the results were declared on May 24. In 2022 and 2021, the results were announced on June 10 and July 22, respectively.

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