West Bengal Annapurna Yojana: Rs 3,000 Payment Not Received? Possible Reasons And Solutions Explained

If you're among those eligible to receive Rs 3,000 instalment under the Annapurna Yojana of the West Bengal government and have not had the amount credited to your account so far, don't worry just yet.

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Not receiving the instalment does not always mean your application has been rejected. In many cases, the delay is linked to verification, bank details or document-related issues still being processed.

The West Bengal government recently transferred the first instalment to nearly 1.1 crore beneficiaries. At the same time, around 26 lakh applications were rejected after scrutiny. Some other applications are still under review, which means eligible applicants may receive the payment once the verification process is complete.

Why your payment may be delayed

There are several reasons why the Rs 3,000 monthly assistance may not have been credited to your account. One of the most common reasons is that your application is still under verification.

Payment can also get delayed if your Aadhaar details do not match the official records. Similarly, if your bank account is not linked for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), the money cannot be credited.

Other possible reasons include an inactive bank account, incorrect bank details, incomplete or incorrect documents submitted during the application process, or errors in personal details such as your name or address. Applicants who do not meet the scheme's eligibility conditions may also have their applications rejected.

How to check your application status

If you are unsure why the payment has not arrived, you can check your application status online.

Visit the official Annapurna Yojana or Samarth portal and log in using your registered mobile number or application details. Once logged in, open the Application Status or Payment Status section.

The portal will show: Approved, Pending Verification, Rejected, or Payment Under Process.

If your application has been rejected, the portal will also mention the reason. In cases where corrections are allowed, applicants can update the required details and submit the revised application. The state government is also considering introducing an edit facility for some rejected or pending applications instead of asking people to submit a fresh application.

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The Annapurna Yojana provides Rs 3,000 every month through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to eligible women beneficiaries in West Bengal. The scheme has replaced the earlier Lakshmir Bhandar programme and aims to provide regular financial support to eligible households.

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