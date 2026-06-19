Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Falls Below 10%; Check Weather Forecast

The water storage levels in the seven reservoirs that supply potable water to Mumbai have dipped to 9.34% as of 6 a.m. today, according to the latest data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Total water storage across the lakes has reached 135,139 million litres, lower than the 190,772 million litres reported on the same day a year ago. The situation is considerably better than in 2024, when reserves had fallen to a worrying 77,131 million litres.

The seven lakes in Mumbai are Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Tansa, Tulsi, Modak Sagar and Vihar. Their total capacity stands at 14.47 lakh million litres. They are spread across the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Nashik.

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Water levels across Mumbai's reservoir network remain uneven. Tansa is among the least stocked reservoirs, holding only 3.87% of its usable storage, equivalent to 5,618 million litres. Modak Sagar is in a comparatively better position, with reserves standing at 26.59%, or 34,280 million litres.

Tulsi and Vihar lakes are operating at 22.53% and 41.63% of capacity, respectively. They have a total capacity of 8,046 million litres and 27,698 million litres, respectively. Bhatsa, the city's primary water source, is currently 8.63% full. Middle Vaitarna has reached 10.34% of its capacity.

Upper Vaitarna currently holds 0% water, putting immense pressure on the remaining lakes.

Mumbai Weather Forecast

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a spell of partly cloudy weather is expected across Mumbai and its surrounding suburbs, with conditions likely to remain hot and humid throughout Friday. The city is likely to record a maximum temperature of about 36°C and a minimum of around 29°C.

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Residents can expect bright and mostly cloud-free conditions on June 20, with the mercury climbing to 34°C. By June 21, skies are likely to turn cloudy, accompanied by light rainfall in some areas.

Between June 22 and 24, partly cloudy conditions can lead to thunderstorms and lightning. Daytime highs are expected to remain unchanged at 34°C.

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