Watch: JD(U) Workers Damage Plates, Furniture At Patna Office As CM Nitish Kumar Files Nomination For Rajya Sabha

Janata Dal (United) workers on Thursday protested at the Patna office against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to step down from his post.

Angry supporters gathered outside the party office and damaged property ahead of Nitish Kumar filing nomination for Rajya Sabha.

Plates were broken and furniture was overturned inside the office premises. Videos showing damaged office have been widely shared on social media.

Nitish's move to the Upper House comes four months after he took oath for a record 10th term as Bihar's Chief Minister.

Supporters shouted slogans and expressed anger over his reported plan to resign from the Chief Minister's post to take up a parliamentary seat.

Some JD(U) members also protested outside Nitish Kumar's residence, urging him to continue as Chief Minister.

Patna, Bihar: JD(U) workers gathered outside Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence and stopped party leader Krishna Murari Sharan from entering the premises.



The workers were protesting over the reports suggesting that CM Nitish Kumar may be sent to the Rajya Sabha. pic.twitter.com/MzTHDY1GEG — IANS (@ians_india) March 5, 2026

Party member Rajeev Ranjan Patel said, "We are against Nitish Kumar going to the Rajya Sabha. We want his son Nishant Kumar to go to the Rajya Sabha,"

Later in the day, Nitish Kumar filed his nomination papers in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and other leaders.

Nitish Kumar has been a central figure in Bihar politics for nearly 20 years.

Uncertainty Over Successor In Bihar

Among the names being discussed for the Chief Minister's post are Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, along with Nityanand Rai, Giriraj Singh and Dilip Jaiswal.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Congress criticised the development.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh reacted in a post on X.

“Under a conspiracy hatched by G2, a coup has been carried out in Bihar to seize power.In many ways, this is a major betrayal of the people's mandate,” Ramesh said.

He also stated that the party's earlier warnings during the Bihar Assembly elections had come true.

बिहार चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेस जो बात बार-बार कह रही थी, वही अब सच साबित हो गई है।



G2 द्वारा रची गई साजिश के तहत बिहार में तख्तापलट कर सत्ता पर कब्जा कर लिया गया है।



कई मायनों में यह जनता के जनादेश के साथ बड़ा विश्वासघात है। — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 5, 2026

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.