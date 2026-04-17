VITEEE Slot Booking 2026: Check Last Date, Time And How To Apply Via OTBS Portal

The Vellore Institute of Technology commenced booking for VITEEE slots from today, April 17, 2026, via the OTBS portal and will run until April 19, Sunday. The specific time for the VIT 2026 OTBS slot booking announcement is yet to be disclosed but it is expected to open at 6:00 pm. The examination is scheduled to take place from April 28 to May 03, 2026, based on a first-come-first-served system.

VITEEE 2026 Slot Booking Timeline

The VITEEE 2026 slot booking procedure will initiate anytime today (April 17) and the final day for VITEEE 2026 slot booking is April 19 (5:00 pm). Candidates looking to reserve a slot for the VIT entrance examination in 2026 must review the guidelines and instructions to navigate the slot booking portal effectively.

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Follow this guide to book exam slot for VITEEE 2026

Step 1: Access the official site of VITEEE at viteee.vit.ac.in via the OTBS portal.

Step 2: Next, select the OTBS link found on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your application ID and password along with the verification code.

Step 4: Log in, review the instructions thoroughly, and confirm your declaration.

Step 5: Select your test date and time slot.

Step 6: Submit your information and receive a confirmation email regarding the same.

VITEEE 2026 Exam Timetable

VIT has declared the timetable for the entrance examination. The VITEEE 2026 examination is scheduled to take place from April 28 to May 03, 2026, at specified locations. The examination will take place in multiple sessions each day. Candidates should be aware that the VITEEE admit card for 2026 will be issued 2 days (48 hours) prior to the selected exam session.

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Key instructions for candidates

The VITEEE slot reservation for 2026 operates on a first-come, first-served principle—secure your desired slot by booking early. Prepare your application number, password, and chosen exam date/time before logging in.

Avoid keeping the reservation dashboard open for an extended period to prevent technical difficulties. Once booked, the VITEEE 2026 exam session cannot be altered under any circumstances.

Use browsers such as Mozilla Firefox or Google Chrome to ensure a smooth reservation experience. Slot availability during the VITEEE slot reservation for 2026 is updated in real-time, so act without delay.

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