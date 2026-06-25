Venezuela Earthquakes: PM Modi Offers Support, Says India Stands Ready To Extend All Possible Assistance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the devastation caused by powerful earthquakes in Venezuela, extending India's solidarity with the affected nation. I

In a message posted on social media, Modi conveyed condolences to the bereaved families and wished a swift recovery for those injured, while affirming that India stands ready to offer all possible assistance during this difficult time.

"Deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the severe earthquakes in Venezuela. On behalf of the people of India, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Venezuela, especially to the families who have lost their loved ones. We pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and stand in solidarity with all those affected during this difficult time. India stands ready to extend all possible assistance," Modi wrote on X.

Two powerful earthquakes struck off Venezuela's Caribbean coast on Wednesday evening, triggering widespread damage, building collapses and panic across multiple regions.

The twin tremors, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude, were felt as far as Brazil's Amazon region about 1,700 kilometres away which prompted evacuations in several cities, including the capital Caracas. Residents rushed out of swaying buildings as walls crumbled and dust clouds rose over busy neighbourhoods.

ALSO READ: Earthquake Today: Buildings Collapse, People Run For Safety As Powerful 7.1 Quake Rocks Venezuela

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez said the quakes caused damage in several states but did not provide details on casualties or the extent of destruction. She confirmed that Simón Bolívar International Airport had been severely damaged and shut down, while schools have been closed for several days. Authorities urged calm and called on healthcare workers nationwide to report for emergency duty.

In Falcon state, Governor Víctor Clark said 32 people had been hospitalised, with at least 15 still trapped hours after the quake.

According to the US Geological Survey, the first quake struck at a depth of 22 kilometres west of Morón, followed by a stronger tremor a minute later at a depth of 10 kilometres nearby.

The back-to-back shocks are among the strongest to hit Venezuela in over a century.

(with agency inputs)

ALSO READ: Trump Calls Venezuela 'New And Great Friend' After Twin Earthquakes: 'US Stands Ready To Help'

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