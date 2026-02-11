Vande Mataram: Order Regarding the National Song of India — Read The Full Notification Here

The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday issued new guidelines for singing and playing of the national song Vande Mataram. For general information and guidance regarding the official version of the National Song, here's the detailed notificiation from the government which states the occasions on which it should be sung or played, and the need to show respect by observing proper etiquette on such occasions:

Part I. National Song – Official Version

The song “Vande Mataram”, composed by Shri Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, is known as the National Song. The first part of the notification reiterates the original lyrics of “Vande Mataram".

Duration: The time taken to sing or play the National Song is approximately 3 minutes 10 seconds.

II. Playing of the National Song

The occasions on which the official version will be played:

At civil investiture ceremonies.

At formal state functions and other government functions upon the arrival and departure of the President.

Before and after the President's address to the nation broadcast via All India Radio or Doordarshan.

At formal state ceremonies in the state/union territory on the arrival and departure of the Governor/Lieutenant Governor.

When the National Flag is brought in during a parade.

The National Song may also be played on any other occasion for which the Government of India has issued special orders.

When the National Song is to be sung with a band, drums will be played before the start to alert the audience that the song is about to begin. The roll will begin softly, build up fully, then slowly fade back but remain audible until the seventh note. Thus, there will be an interval of one note before the start of the National Song.

III. Collective Singing of the National Song

The official version of the National Song should be collectively sung along with being played on the following occasions:

On cultural occasions or ceremonies—excluding parades—when the National Flag is hoisted. Proper arrangements must be made to position a sufficient number of trained singers and to provide proper sound systems so the audience in all enclosures can sing along. Written copies of the official version may be distributed if necessary.

At any government or public ceremony (excluding formal state ceremonies) upon the arrival and just before the departure of the President. Whenever the National Song is sung, the official lyrics must be sung along with the collective version.

On occasions that are not fully formal but are important due to the presence of ministers, the National Song may be sung. It is desirable to sing it collectively, with or without musical instruments. It is not possible to list all occasions on which singing (as opposed to playing) is permitted, but there is no objection to singing it collectively as long as it is sung respectfully as an act of salutation to the Motherland and proper etiquette is observed.

In all schools, the day's work should begin with the collective singing of the National Song. School authorities should make proper arrangements to popularise the National Song and National Anthem among students and instill respect for the National Flag.

IV. General Instructions

Whenever the National Song is sung or played, the audience should stand at attention. However, when it is played in a film as part of a newsreel or documentary, the audience is not required to stand, as doing so may disturb the screening and cause inconvenience. When both the National Song and National Anthem are sung or played, the National Song is sung or played first.



