UPSC 2025 Topper Anuj Agnihotri Reveals Secret Behind Success — 'Requires Lot Of Effort'

Anuj Agnihotri, the standout performer of the UPSC civil services exam 2025, shared on Friday his sources of “inspiration” that fueled his success and the insights that guided him on this journey. Earlier today, the UPSC revealed the results for CSE 2025, announcing Agnihotri as the All India Rank (AIR 1) holder.

An MBBS graduate from AIIMS, Jodhpur, Anuj successfully passed the Union Territories Civil Services (UTCS) exam on his first try in 2023 and is presently serving a probationary period as an SDM in Delhi.

Anuj reminisced about the beginning of his professional journey, where he lacked clarity on his specific goals but had a clear vision of the larger picture.

Ranker's reaction on achievement

While talking to ANI about his achievement, he said, "I'm feeling good. I gave my first attempt for the UPSC CSE in 2023. I started preparing during my internship in 2022, and it's 2026 now, so obviously, it's been a long time. The journey to UPSC requires a lot of effort. It's a grueling journey, but the final result is good, so everything feels good..."

#WATCH | Chittorgarh, Rajasthan: On securing first rank in UPSC civil services final result 2025, Anuj Agnihotri says, "I'm feeling good. I gave my first attempt for the UPSC CSE in 2023. I started preparing during my internship in 2022, and it's 2026 now, so obviously, it's been… pic.twitter.com/OqmKefEQwm — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2026

Top five candidates in UPSC CSE 2025

Sh. Anuj Agnihotri (Roll No. 1131589) has clinched the top rank in the Civil Services Examination 2025, opting for Medical Science and holding an MBBS from AIIMS, Jodhpur. Close behind, Ms. Rajeshwari Suve M (Roll No. 4000040), a B.E. in Electrical & Electronics Engineering from Anna University, Chennai, secured second position with Sociology as her optional subject.

Sh. Akansh Dhull (Roll No. 3512521), a B.Com graduate from University of Delhi, took third place choosing Commerce & Accountancy, while Sh. Raghav Jhunjhunwala (Roll No. 0834732), with a B.A. (Hons.) in Economics from the same university, ranked fourth with Economics. Rounding out the top five, Sh. Ishan Bhatnagar (Roll No. 0409847), a B.A. LLB (Hons.) from National Law University, Delhi, achieved fifth rank selecting Sociology.

UPSC CSE 2025 qualified candidates

A total of 14,161 candidates qualified for the Written (Main) Examination held in August 2025, of whom 2,736 subsequently cleared the Personality Test, and the Commission has finally recommended 958 candidates (659 men and 299 women) for appointment to various Services.

