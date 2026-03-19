Ugadi 2026 Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Closed Today In Andhra Pradesh, Telangana And Karnataka?

Ugadi, also called Yugadi, marks the beginning of the new year in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana. The auspicious occasion is rooted in the cultural heritage of South India and is celebrated every year with rituals, floral decorations and festive delicacies. This year, Ugadi is being celebrated on Thursday, March 19, and will start the Telugu Shaka Samvat 1948, the traditional Telugu calendar year, according to Drik Panchang. Traditionally, this festival is marked on the first day of Chaitra, the first month of the Hindu lunisolar calendar.

Banks Open Or Closed In Andhra Pradesh, Telangana And Karnataka?

Bank branches will remain shut in the three states on March 19, according to the annual holiday calendar issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Apart from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana And Karnataka, banks will be closed in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, and Goa as well due to the celebrations of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Telugu New Year's Day, Cheiraoba and the first day of Navratri.

Bank holidays in India are announced by the RBI in line with the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. Along with the nationwide closures, banking institutions further mark holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, including account-closing days and Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) operations.

In India, both scheduled and non-scheduled banks remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays as well as all Sundays of every month. However, customers can visit their nearby branches on the first and third Saturdays and fifth Saturday when the calendar includes one. Apart from this, the annual holidays list issued by the central bank mentions various regional events and local festivals observed across different cities in the country.

ALSO READ: Happy Ugadi 2026: Best Wishes, Status, Quotes, Messages And Greetings To Share On Telugu New Year

Remaining Bank Holidays In March 2026

March 20: Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramzan) and Jumat-ul-Vida in Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh.

March 21: Khutub-E-Ramzan all over India, except for Kerala, Himachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. Banks will be closed in Jharkhand to mark Sarhul.

March 26: Shree Ram Navami (Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh)

March 27: Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain) in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Bihar, and Andhra Pradesh.

March 31: Mahavir Janmakalyanak (Mahavir Jayanti) in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand.

While bank branches remain shut during official holidays, customers can continue to avail essential transactions via digital platforms. Among these include servicies like internet banking, mobile applications along with ATMs for cash withdrawals. Further, customers can send money through UPI, NEFT and RTGS.

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