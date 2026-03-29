Three Central Armed Police Force Personnel Suspended For Playing Carrom In TMC office

The Election Commission suspended three central armed police force personnel after a purported video went viral showing them playing carrom inside a Trinamool Congress (TMC) office in Siliguri, a senior official said on Sunday. A departmental inquiry has been ordered into the matter, he said.

The purported video went viral on Saturday, showing one personnel playing carrom with three local youths, another standing, and a third seated on a chair inside the TMC office in Siliguri. PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

BJP candidate for Siliguri Assembly constituency, Jagannath Chatterjee, condemned the incident, calling it "extremely reprehensible and disappointing."

"It is unclear how and where the central forces are being deployed. If the local administration or police had a role in this carrom game, strict action should be taken against them as well," Chatterjee said.

Congress district president Sanjay Adhikari expressed similar concern, saying, "Playing carrom is not a crime, but doing so inside a political party's office is inappropriate."

Responding to the controversy, TMC district co-vice president Malay Mukherjee said, "Those who were working here understand that casually interacting with TMC is not a crime. That is probably why they were talking and playing carrom."



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.