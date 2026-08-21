Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Denied Permission By Centre To Visit USA

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has been denied permission by the Centre to visit the USA, the CMO said on Friday. Reddy, who is in London currently, has planned to visit the US and return to Hyderabad on August 30. "The official Telangana Rising delegation led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has been forced to cancel their visit to the United States of America (USA) after the Ministry of External Affairs has denied permission, saying ...clearence from political angle is denied," a CMO release said. Reddy will return from London to Hyderabad on August 23 instead of leaving for Boston in the US, it said. The state government has sought the Centre's permission for the trip to the UK and USA, as per policy and protocol, but only the UK trip was approved, it said. The Centre informed the state government of its refusal of permission after the official delegation reached the UK, the CMO said. ALSO READ: H-1B Workers Could Lose 60-Day Job Loss Grace Period Under New US Immigration Plan: What It Means For Indians Shocked by the "political denial" of a visit to further the state government's 'TelanganaRising' vision and education, and contribute to 'Viksit Bharat', CM Reddy decided to comply with the Central decision and return to India from London, taking a flight back to Hyderabad and instead of proceeding to Boston, USA, it said. The CM has instructed the officials to go ahead with the USA trip and conclude all the MoUs and partnership agreements. "The only purpose of the visit was to, as part of the New Education Policy of the Centre, bring the world's best institutions to India, to Telangana, to Hyderabad. They would have been an answer to our youth's aspirations to get education, skills, and training from the best Ivy Leagues and top global institutions," Reddy said. "I have always believed we should all think beyond politics and elections when it comes to nation building and the future of the youth," he said. CM Reddy will continue, as per scheduled programme, his visits to and interactions with Oxford, Cambridge, London School of Economics, the London Business School, University of London, among others, the release said. Expressing his resolve to make Hyderabad a global knowledge hub, Reddy said the establishment of Osmania University, Hyderabad Central University and other universities made Hyderabad a hub for the best human resources. A single school, Hyderabad Public School, has shown the state and the country can lead the world, producing some of the greatest tech leaders, he said. CEOs of top companies, including Satya Nadella, are alumni of the Hyderabad Public School. Observing that the establishment of IIT, ISB, IIIT, Nalsar helped Hyderabad attract top corporations and their GCCs, he said the state government would make the city home to the world's greatest education and skills institutions to power our 21st century journey. Reddy would also be meeting with top sports institutions and skilling leadership in the United Kingdom, and try to formalise partnerships with Telangana, the release said. ALSO READ: New US Immigration Forms From September 15: What Indian Students, Workers Need To Know The CM said his resolve and endeavour is to make Hyderabad one of the top global cities, "where any common Indian can get an education and certificates from Harvard and Oxford, or an MIT and LBS or LSE". While most leaders want to send their children abroad, he wants to bring the world's best to India, Reddy added.