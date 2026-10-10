'Shubo Mahalaya': Thousands Of Devotees Offer 'Tarpan' To Ancestors At Water Bodies | See Pictures

As dawn broke over the Hooghly River on Saturday, thousands of devotees gathered at Kolkata's ghats and water bodies across West Bengal to offer prayers to their departed ancestors on Mahalaya. Families stood by the water to perform tarpan, offering water and prayers in remembrance of their loved ones, as the ritual marked the beginning of the countdown to Durga Puja.

Mahalaya falls on the new moon day of the Hindu month of Ashwin, marking the end of Pitru Paksha, the period dedicated to remembering ancestors, and the beginning of Devi Paksha, which leads up to Durga Puja and marks the invocation of Goddess Durga.

Here are some pictures of devotees offering tarpan to their ancestors at Kolkata's Ganga ghats on Mahalaya.

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Photo Credit: PTI

The image shows people gathered to perform tarpan at the Ganga ghat in Kolkata.

Photo Credit: PTI

People performing tarpan in the early morning of Mahalaya.

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Photo Credit: PTI

The city also woke up to the traditional broadcast of Mahishasura Mardini, a integral part of every bengali household's Mahalaya celebrations in West Bengal. The Mahishasura Mardini broadcast featuring the iconic voice of Birendra Krishna Bhadra has remained an part of Bengalis for generations.

Photo Credit: PTI

The state government has also planned a special cultural programme at Kolkata's Eden Gardens Stadium to mark the occasion.

Durga Puja celebrations will begin with Maha Shashthi on October 16 and conclude on Maha Dashami on October 20. Kolkata is gearing up for its annual extravaganza, with elaborate pandals, illuminated streets and cultural events planned across the city.

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