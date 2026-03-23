RBSE Results 2026: Rajasthan Board Class 10 Exam Results To Be Out Tomorrow

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has once more delayed the release of the Class 10 examination results. Initially, the board had stated that the results would be available on March 20. However, that date was later changed to March 23.

Currently, reports indicate that the results might be announced on March 24, though no official confirmation has been provided yet. The board has yet to announce a newly confirmed date for the results. Students are encouraged to stay informed through official channels while they await additional communication from RBSE.

Also Read: BSEB Result 2026: Bihar Board To Roll Out Class 12 Results — How To Check? Step-By-Step Guide

How to check and download your RBSE Result?

Follow this guide to check & download.

Step 1: Start by visiting the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Select the link labeled "RBSE 10th Result 2026."

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number and Roll Code as instructed.

Step 4: Carefully check all the information displayed in the result and then click Submit.

Step 5: After you submit, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download your result. Keep a printed copy safe for future reference.

Also Read: RBSE Result 2026: Rajasthan Board To Declare Class 10 Results — How To Check?

How to check your results through SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type RJ10 followed by space and your ROLL NUMBER.

Step 3: Send it to 5676750 or 56263.

Step 4: The mark sheet for the Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 will be sent to your mobile device.

Minimum passing marks and dates of examination

To successfully clear the examination, pupils are required to achieve a minimum of 33% in every subject along with an overall aggregate. Those who fall short in one or two subjects will be permitted to sit for supplementary exams, with the RBSE announcing the schedule and timings separately.

The Class 10 tests took place from February 12 to 28, with a total of 10,68,078 pupils enrolled this year. Once the results are published, RBSE will dispatch the original mark sheets to schools, and students will need to retrieve them from their respective institutions.

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