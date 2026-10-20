'Ramrajya Means Governance Free From Discrimination': PM Modi In Dussehra Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Vijayadashami called for governance free from discrimination, saying the ideals of Ramrajya should guide public institutions in ensuring justice, equal opportunity and welfare for all citizens.

In his Dussehra address, Modi said the concept of Ramrajya, rooted in the life and teachings of Lord Shri Ram, represented a model of governance in which public service remained the foremost priority. He urged institutions to treat citizens with dignity and focus on the needs of the poor and disadvantaged.

The Prime Minister also invoked the principle of “Nagrik Devo Bhava”, calling for citizens to be treated with the highest respect.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: 'Ramayana' Overseas Advance Bookings Cross $1 Million As India Sales Open

According to Modi, Vijayadashami is more than a festival marking the victory of good over evil. He described it as an expression of India's cultural identity and civilisational values, reflected in traditions such as Ramleela and the enduring belief in the triumph of truth over falsehood.

“Vijayadashami is not merely a festival for us. It is the life force of India,” Modi said.

He cited Lord Ram's acceptance of exile without resentment and his interactions with Nishadraj and Mata Shabari as examples of righteousness, compassion and respect that remain relevant to society.

Modi linked the ideals associated with Lord Ram to India's ambition of becoming a developed nation, saying the country must draw on its own strengths and resources to overcome challenges.

Referring to Ram's journey to Lanka, he highlighted the determination and collective effort required to overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles. He said these lessons could guide India's pursuit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, or self-reliance, and its broader development goals.

The Prime Minister also connected cultural confidence with national progress, pointing to efforts to restore India's heritage and bring back artefacts taken abroad.

He said more than 650 ancient artefacts and idols had returned to India over the past 12 years. Modi also referred to the international recognition of Indian cultural traditions, including Deepavali's inclusion in UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list last year.

The Prime Minister urged citizens to place national interests above differences and work collectively towards India's development. Invoking the Vedic ideal of collective thinking and harmony, he called for unity in safeguarding the country's cultural heritage and social cohesion.

ALSO READ: Gold Tops Rs 1.5 Lakh Ahead Of Dusshera: Will Diwali Spark Another Rally For The Precious Metal?

Modi also referred to the phrase “Ram se Rashtra, Dev se Desh”, associated with the vision articulated during the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Concluding his Vijayadashami message, the Prime Minister extended greetings to citizens and reiterated the festival's message of courage, righteousness and the ultimate triumph of truth.

His address placed Ramrajya at the centre of his appeal for inclusive governance, cultural confidence and a united, self-reliant India.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.