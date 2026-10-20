'Ramayana' Overseas Advance Bookings Cross $1 Million As India Sales Open

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana, has recorded a strong response in international markets. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026.

International Pre-Sales Cross $ 1 Million

According to a Films Discourse report, Ramayana has earned $ 1.12 million through pre-sales across the US, Canada, the UK and Australia. The figure includes tickets sold for all show dates currently open for booking in these four markets.

Bookings Begin In India

Limited advance booking has also started in India, with some early shows in Mumbai reportedly scheduled for 6:45 am, as per the Times of India. Tickets are priced between Rs 400 and Rs 500, while premium seats are reportedly available for more than Rs 1,000.

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Select theatres are offering 3D shows in Hindi, Kannada and Telugu. Paid premiere shows have also been confirmed across India for November 4, although bookings for these screenings are expected to open later.

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Opening Day Projections

The early response has raised expectations for the film's opening. According to current projections, Ramayana could collect Rs 147.4 crore net in India on its first day, potentially crossing the Rs 100 crore mark.

Ranbir Kapoor On Playing Lord Ram

At a promotional event on Monday, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about his experience of playing Lord Ram. He said some stories are not simply told but live deeply within people, adding that Ramayan is one such story.

Calling the role an emotional journey, the actor said it reminded him of strength, courage, compassion, forgiveness and gratitude, along with the importance of choosing the right path. He also expressed hope that the film takes audiences back to the stories their parents and grandparents once told them.

Yash On Joining The Film

Speaking at a pre-release event in Hyderabad, Yash said he decided to join Ramayana after being impressed by co-producer Namit Malhotra's vision. He praised Malhotra for taking the Indian epic to a global audience and said the producer had put his reputation and money at stake for the project.

Yash urged viewers not to focus on minor shortcomings, including the VFX, and said that without supporting attempts of this scale, it could take years before another such project is made. He also appealed to audiences from the Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi film industries to come together and show the world what Indian cinema can achieve.

Cast And Release Plan

The film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana, Arun Govil as King Dashrath, Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha. The second instalment is slated to arrive during Diwali 2027.

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