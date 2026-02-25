Ramadan 2026: Check Feb. 26 Sehri, Iftar Timings In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad And Other Cities

The holy month of Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, began in India on Feb. 19 after the sighting of the crescent moon. Observed by millions of Muslims in the country and around the world, this marks the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and is considered as a sacred period of fasting, prayer and reflection.

In some countries like Saudi Arabia, the month of Ramadan started a day earlier on Feb. 18.

During this month, Muslims observe fast. They start their day with Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, and end it with Iftar, the evening meal. This spiritual journey gives them an opportunity to deepen their connection with God and further engage in various charitable acts.

While Sehri offers them nourishment and strength for the day ahead, Iftar is usually considered the time for joy. Often, it begins with dates and water, followed by the meal.

The holy month of Ramadan symbolises discipline and gratitude. During this period, Muslims avoid eating and drinking anything, including water, while observing fast.

They are recommended to have a balanced meal for Sehri and Iftar to get enough energy throughout the day. During Ramadan, they spend time with their family and friends.

Notably, precise timings are followed for fasting this month. These vary slightly from one location to another.

Ramadan 2026: Sehri, Iftar Timings for Feb. 26

Depending on the sighting of the moon and the sunrise, here is everything you need to know about the timings for Iftar and Sehri for different cities in India.

New Delhi: Sehri - 5:30 a.m. I Iftar- 6:20 p.m.

Hyderabad: Sehri - 5:23 a.m. I Iftar- 6:23 p.m.

Mumbai Sehri - 5:41 a.m. I Iftar- 6:42 p.m.

Bengaluru Sehri - 5:25 a.m. I Iftar- 6:29 p.m.

Srinagar Sehri - 5:39 a.m. I Iftar- 6:25 p.m.

Lucknow Sehri - 5:15 a.m. I Iftar - 6:07 p.m.

Chennai Sehri - 05:15 a.m. I Iftar - 6:18 p.m.

Kolkata Sehri - 04:45 a.m. I Iftar - 5:40 p.m.

Ramadan 2026: Significance

Lasting for 29 to 30 days, the holy month of Ramadan comes to an end with the celebrations of Eid al-Fitr, one of the major festivals in the Islamic calendar.

With fasting being considered one of the five pillars of Islam, this was the time when the holy Qur'an was first revealed to Prophet Mohammad.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.