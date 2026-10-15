Railway Recruitment Board Opens Applications For 1,688 Posts: Important Dates, Steps To Apply And More

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited applications for 1,688 undergraduate-level posts under its Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment drive for 2026. The application process began on October 15, with eligible candidates having until November 13, 11:59 pm, to submit their forms.

The recruitment is being conducted under Centralised Employment Notification (CEN) No. 07/2026. Selected candidates will receive a starting monthly salary of Rs 19,900 to Rs 21,700, depending on the post.

ALSO READ: Diwali Bonanza! Govt Approves Rs 2,009-Crore 78-Day Bonus For Over 11 Lakh Railway Employees

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Important Dates

According to the recruitment schedule reported by NDTV, candidates should keep the following dates in mind:

Application start date: October 15, 2026

October 15, 2026 Last date to apply: November 13, 2026, until 11:59 p.m.

November 13, 2026, until 11:59 p.m. Application correction window: November 16 to November 25, 2026

The RRB is expected to announce the examination schedule and further recruitment updates through its official website.

Post-Wise Vacancies

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1,688 undergraduate vacancies across four posts. The vacancy distribution is as follows:

Commercial-cum-Ticket Clerk- 700 posts

Accounts Clerk-cum-Typist- 200 posts

Junior Clerk-cum-Typist- 600 posts

Trains Clerk- 188 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the undergraduate level recruitment must have passed class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board, subject to the conditions specified in the official notification.

Candidates must be between 18 and 30 years of age as of January 1, 2027, subject to the applicable age-relaxation rules.

The notification specifies the following date-of-birth criteria:

General and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): Candidates must have been born between January 2, 1997, and January 1, 2009.

Candidates must have been born between January 2, 1997, and January 1, 2009. Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer): Candidates must have been born between January 2, 1994, and January 1, 2009.

Candidates must have been born between January 2, 1994, and January 1, 2009. Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST): Candidates must have been born between January 2, 1992, and January 1, 2009.

Candidates should refer to the detailed notification for the applicable age-relaxation provisions.

Selection Process

The selection process includes two Computer-Based Tests (CBTs). The first stage CBT comprises 100 questions covering General Awareness, Mathematics, and General Intelligence and Reasoning. The examination carries 100 marks and has a duration of 90 minutes, NDTV reported.

The subject-wise number of questions is as follows:

General Awareness- 40

Mathematics- 30

General Intelligence and Reasoning- 30

The examination duration will be 120 minutes for eligible candidates with benchmark disabilities who are permitted to use a scribe.The questions will be objective-type multiple-choice questions. There will be negative marking, with one-third of a mark deducted for every incorrect answer.

The first-stage CBT is a screening examination. Candidates will be shortlisted for the second-stage CBT based on their normalised scores and merit.

The second stage CBT comprises 120 questions across the same subjects and carries 120 marks with a duration of 90 minutes.

The subject-wise distribution is as follows:

General Awareness- 50

Mathematics- 35

General Intelligence and Reasoning- 35

Eligible candidates with benchmark disabilities who are permitted to use a scribe will receive 120 minutes to complete the examination. Negative marking will apply, with one-third of a mark deducted for each incorrect answer.

How To Apply For RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026

Eligible candidates can follow these steps to submit their applications online:

1. Visit the official Railway Recruitment Board website or the online application portal.

2. Open the link for RRB NTPC Undergraduate Recruitment 2026 under CEN 07/2026.

3. Register using the required details, including a valid phone number and email address.

4. Log in and complete the online application form with the required personal and educational information.

5. Upload the photograph, signature and other documents in the prescribed format.

6. Pay the applicable application fee through the available online payment methods.

7. Review the information entered and submit the application.

8. Download or print the submitted application form and payment receipt for future reference.

Candidates should ensure that the details entered in the application form match their supporting documents. They should also verify the applicable fee and refund conditions in the official notification before completing the payment.

Candidates are advised to read the detailed recruitment notification and regularly check the official RRB website fir updates on examinations, admit cards and subsequent stages of the selection process.

ALSO READ: Railway Bonus 2026: Who Is Eligible And How Much Could Employees Get?

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.