Tecno Spark 50S 5G Could Be Cheaper Than Spark 50 5G: What We Know So Far

Tecno will launch the Spark 50S 5G in India on Friday, October 16, at 12 pm IST. The phone is expected to sit below the Spark 50 5G in the company's lineup, although its price has yet to be announced.

Tecno announced the launch date in a post on X on Wednesday, sharing images of the phone's design and two colour options.

Where The Spark 50S 5G Fits

The Spark 50 5G launched in India in March this year at Rs 16,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 18,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model. It is currently listed on Amazon from Rs 17,499 for the base variant.

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If the Spark 50S 5G launches at a lower price, it could offer buyers a more affordable alternative within the Spark 50 series.

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Globally, the Spark 50S 5G is the third model in the Spark 50 family, alongside the Spark 50 5G and Spark 50 Pro. In India, it will be the second model in the series after the Spark 50 5G.

Similar Design, Two Colour Options

Images shared by Tecno suggest that the Spark 50S 5G borrows several design elements from the Spark 50 5G. The rear panel features a horizontal, pill-shaped camera module, with Tecno branding along the lower edge. The phone also has a flat back and flat sides with a metallic finish.

The volume rocker and power button are positioned on the right edge, while the SIM slot sits on the opposite side. The bottom edge features a USB Type-C port.

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The Spark 50S 5G will be available in Burgundy Red and Breeze Blue. By comparison, the Spark 50 5G comes in four colours: Champagne Gold, Fantasy Purple, Ink Black and Mint Green.

Price And Specifications Yet To Be Revealed

Tecno has not announced the Spark 50S 5G's price or detailed specifications. For comparison, the Spark 50 5G features a 6,500mAh battery and IP64-rated protection against dust and water splashes. Whether the new model retains these features remains to be seen.

The launch is also expected to shed more light on the Spark 50S 5G's network capabilities and other hardware features. Buyers considering the Spark 50 5G may want to wait until Friday to compare the new model's price and specifications before making a decision.

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