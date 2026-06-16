PM Modi Flags Indian Seafarers' Death In Hormuz At G7 Summit With Trump Present

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday raised concerns over the impact of tensions in West Asia on global trade and maritime security, highlighting the deaths of Indian civilians and seafarers while addressing the Outreach Session of the G7 Summit in Evian, France.

Speaking in the presence of world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Modi said disruptions to shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz were affecting the global economy and stressed the need to ensure the safety of maritime workers.

"We welcome the progress made in peace efforts in West Asia. This conflict has caused loss of life and property in our friendly countries in the region. Disruptions to maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz have adversely affected the global economy. Several Indian civilians have also lost their lives," the Prime Minister said.

"The safety of seafarers, who connect nations through global maritime trade, is our responsibility. We must ensure that sea routes remain secure and that seafarers can carry out their work without fear," he added.

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The remarks come amid heightened concerns over shipping security in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global energy supplies and international trade.

The Prime Minister's intervention also took place shortly after a brief interaction with President Trump on the sidelines of the summit. Visuals from the venue showed the two leaders greeting each other following the traditional family photograph. Trump was seen shaking hands with Modi and patting him on the arm as leaders gathered for the session.

The interaction marked the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since Modi's visit to Washington last year. During the outreach session, Modi and Trump were seated next to each other.

Beyond the issue of maritime security, Modi called for stronger international cooperation and stressed that trust should remain the foundation of global partnerships.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the Prime Minister urged nations to move beyond the traditional donor-recipient framework and build partnerships based on solidarity and equality.

Addressing the gathering, Modi reiterated India's commitment to sustainable and inclusive development, highlighting a number of global initiatives spearheaded by the country. These included the International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, the Global Biofuel Alliance, Mission LiFE and the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

The Prime Minister said India's engagement with the world is guided by the philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" — the belief that the world is one family — and reaffirmed India's commitment to supporting equitable and people-centric solutions to global challenges.

Modi arrived in the French city earlier on Tuesday at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. The visit marks India's 13th participation in the G7 Summit as a partner country and Modi's seventh consecutive appearance at the forum.

Upon arriving at the summit venue, the Prime Minister was welcomed by Macron before joining leaders of G7 member countries and invited nations for the customary family photograph.

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