Pilot, Co-Pilot Killed As Four-Seater Training Aircraft Crashes In Field In Kanpur

A twin-engine, four-seater training aircraft crashed in a field near the Ganga Barrage area in Kanpur on Thursday, killing both the instructor pilot and the trainee pilot on board, police said.

Visuals from the crash site showed the aircraft, registration VT-NBV, badly mangled, with wreckage strewn across the field.

Rescue and police personnel were seen at the site cordoning off the area soon after the crash was reported.

News of the aircraft going down triggered panic among local residents, with a large crowd of villagers gathering at the site after spotting the wreckage.

Police from the Nawabganj police station rushed to the location soon after being alerted and worked to recover both pilots from the debris; however, they could not be saved.

Preliminary information indicated the aircraft was on a training sortie at the time of the crash.

Administrative officials remain camped at the site, and an investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances that led to the accident.

(It is a developing story. More information is awaited.)

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