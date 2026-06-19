Petrol, Diesel Prices On June 19: Check New Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, And More

Fuel prices had been pushed higher across the board on supply concerns during the US-Iran war. However, US President Donald Trump confirmed on Wednesday that he had personally signed the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the United States and Iran.

With the war coming to an end, brent crude prices have also declined sharply, erasing most of the war premium. However, the prices of petrol and diesel have remain unchanged on Thursday, June 19. Ever since the US-Iran War began, fuel prices have been hiked for four times, with the latest increase of Rs 2.6 and Rs 2.7 per litre respectively announced last month. So far, prices have increased by Rs 7.5-8 since the start of the war.

Oil manufacturing companies' (OMCs) under-recoveries have also seen a notable reduction, as per the latest data shared by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Monday. For petrol, the under-recoveries are down 83% to Rs 3 per litre from Rs 24 per litre on petrol, as on April 1. While diesel's under-recoveries saw a 75% reduction to Rs 27 per litre from Rs 105 per litre.

In Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 95.20 per litre on June 19.

Petrol prices on June 19

Petrol price in Delhi : Rs 102.12/litre

Petrol price in Kolkata : Rs 113.51/litre

Petrol price in Mumbai : Rs 111.21/litre

Petrol price in Chennai : Rs 108.01/litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 115.73/litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 110.89/litre

Diesel prices on June 19

Diesel price in Delhi : Rs 95.20/litre

Diesel price in Kolkata : Rs 99.82/litre

Diesel price in Mumbai : Rs 97.83litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 99.66/litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad : 103.82/litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: 98.80/litre

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Global Crude Prices

Oil prices were headed for their steepest weekly decline in months as signs of a gradual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz eased concerns over global supply disruptions that had rattled energy markets since the outbreak of the US-Iran conflict.

Brent crude fell towards $79 a barrel on Friday and was down more than 9% for the week, while West Texas Intermediate traded near $75.

The decline comes after an interim peace agreement between Washington and Tehran paved the way for shipping activity to resume through the strategically important waterway.

The return of shipping activity has prompted traders to unwind much of the risk premium that had built up in oil prices during the conflict. As a result, crude has now surrendered nearly all the gains recorded since fighting began in February.

What Drives Petrol and Diesel Prices?

Fuel prices in India depend on several factors, with global crude oil prices being the most significant as crude is the primary raw material used to produce petrol and diesel.

The rupee–dollar exchange rate also influences fuel prices since India imports a large portion of its crude oil requirements.

Additionally, central excise duty and state-level value added tax or VAT significantly affect the final retail price of petrol and diesel. This is why fuel rates differ across all cities.

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