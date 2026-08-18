Next BSNL Chief: Govt To Shortlist Candidates, Seven From Private Sector In Fray

The government is preparing to shortlist candidates for the top post at state-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd, with 29 applicants, including seven from the private sector, vying for the position, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The selection comes as BSNL accelerates its 4G network rollout and prepares to expand 5G services, while seeking to strengthen its financial position and claw back market share.

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The deadline for applications for the post of BSNL Chairman and Managing Director was July 22.

The government is now expected to scrutinise the applications before finalising a shortlist for the key position.

Robert Ravi, who currently heads BSNL, is holding the CMD position as an additional charge. Ravi also serves as Chairman and Managing Director of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd.

The next full-time BSNL chief will take charge at a time when the company is undergoing a major technology and financial transformation.

The development follows BSNL's consolidated net loss of Rs 1,280 crore in the April-June quarter of FY27, compared with a loss of Rs 1,007 crore in the year-ago period.

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The loss narrowed sequentially from Rs 1,419 crore in the March quarter.

Revenue from operations rose 4.2% year-on-year and 2% sequentially to Rs 5,306 crore in the first quarter.

BSNL's expenses increased 5.5% annually to Rs 7,242.5 crore, with network costs rising 28% to Rs 1,761 crore. Employee expenses increased 1.8% to Rs 1,974.5 crore, while depreciation and amortisation rose 9.6% year-on-year to Rs 2,394.5 crore.

The company had installed more than 105,000 indigenous 4G sites by April-end and has begun deploying 5G services in Delhi.

Its mobile subscriber base stood at around 93 million at the end of June, according to TRAI data.

The appointment of a full-time CMD is expected to assume significance as BSNL seeks to strengthen operations, accelerate its network rollout and move towards a sustainable financial recovery.

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