New Draft IT Rules To Expand Oversight To User-Generated News; Govt Seeks Feedback

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has proposed a fresh set of amendments to the IT Rules, widening the government's oversight over online content and expanding the scope of entities that could face regulatory action.

In a key change, the draft allows the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to issue blocking or takedown orders to platforms, a move that signals a deeper role for the ministry in the digital content ecosystem beyond its current mandate.

The proposed amendments also seek to bring user-generated news content by individuals who are not formally classified as publishers under the regulatory framework. This effectively expands the net to include influencers and independent content creators, who may now be subject to compliance requirements and potential enforcement action.

Further, the government has proposed tightening obligations on intermediaries, making it mandatory for platforms to comply with any government order, advisory or direction under the rules. This could increase the compliance burden on digital platforms while also sharpening enforcement mechanisms.

The move indicates a shift from a platform-centric regulatory approach to one that also targets end creators, reflecting the government's attempt to keep pace with the evolving nature of online content dissemination.

The ministry has invited stakeholder comments on the draft amendments until April 14, following which the rules will be finalised.

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