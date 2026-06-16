NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Govt Rolls Out Top-Level Security Protocol To Prevent Leak. Know All About It

With the Re-NEET UG 2026 examination less than a week away, the Ministry of Education has deployed an unprecedented security apparatus — involving the Indian Air Force, central armed police forces, biometric screening, and direct monitoring from the Prime Minister's Office — to prevent a repeat of the paper leak that forced the cancellation of the May 3 examination.

IAF And CRPF-CISF Escort

The Ministry of Education has deployed personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to transport question papers for the June 21 re-examination, according to the NTA's security advisory.

The Indian Air Force will airlift question papers to cities across India, with CRPF and CISF guarding papers during transit under MHA orders, and state police assisting at each exam centre. The NTA wrote to Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on June 4 requesting CAPF deployment for the entire transit period from June 11 to the evening of June 21, PTI reported.

Four-Layer Surveillance

At examination centres, candidates will face biometric and facial recognition screening before entry, multiple layers of frisking, and four-layer CCTV surveillance with AI monitoring — all under multi-level oversight with direct monitoring from the Prime Minister's Office, according to the NTA's official notice.

NTA Launches Anti-Fraud Reporting Portal

In a public notice, the NTA announced the launch of a dedicated platform for reporting suspicious claims, unauthorised content, or fraudulent activities related to the Re-NEET UG 2026 examination.

The portal, accessible at https://innovateindia.mygov.in/neet-ug-2026/, allows candidates, parents, and the public to flag unauthorised websites or messaging channels claiming access to the question paper, individuals offering leaked content for money, and persons impersonating NTA officials.

The agency reiterated that no individual or platform had access to NEET (UG)-2026 question papers prior to the examination, adding that it was working with the PIB Fact Check Unit and law enforcement agencies to act against fraudulent activity.

Government's Zero-Tolerance Warning

As per PTI, Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan, chairing a high-level review meeting with NTA Director General Abhishek Singh, warned: "The full might and weight of law will fall on any person trying in any manner to distort, disrupt, or tamper with the integrity or smooth conduct of the re-examination."

Extended Exam Window

The NTA announced that the examination will be conducted from 2 p.m.to 5:15 p,m,, providing a total window of 195 minutes, an extension of 15 minutes, designed to accommodate invigilation formalities at the start and end of the examination.

The agency also doubled the number of pages provided for rough work in the question booklet, it said in its official notice.

ALSO READ: Telegram Blocked In India To Protect NEET-UG Re-Exam From Paper Leak — Check Key Dates

Annamalai Raises Concern

Former BJP leader K Annamalai, while acknowledging the government's security efforts, flagged on X that the additional burden may be counterproductive for students.

"An increase in scrutiny before entry, extended frisking, and an increase in the overall exam time from 180 minutes to 195 minutes will only add to their already ballooning exam pressure," he wrote, in a post.

He added that the government had "forgotten the additional burden they have imposed on a young student," and warned the approach "risks creating a new set of problems."

Admit Card Glitch

Annamalai also noted on X that despite the elaborate arrangements, there were issues with downloading admit cards — an irony not lost on anxious candidates. The NTA has separately advised students not to fall for paper leak claims, warning they may be exploited by fraudsters operating in the name of a leaked Re-NEET 2026 paper.

The re-examination will be held across 551 cities for over 22 lakh medical aspirants, the NTA said.

ALSO READ: 'ReNEET Paper Leaked': NTA Rebuts X User's Claim, Says Don't Spread Fake Images

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