Mumbai Rains: Maharashtra Govt Issues Helpline Numbers As Heavy Rain Alert Continues Till July 6

The Maharashtra government has issued emergency helpline numbers for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Panvel as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts heavy rainfall across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the Konkan coast and parts of central Maharashtra between July 4 and July 6.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in a post on X, said Mumbai, Raigad, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are likely to receive heavy rainfall during the three-day period. Moderate to heavy rain is also expected over the ghat areas of Satara, Pune and Nashik.

Get all the live Mumbai Rains updates here.

The state government warned that heavy showers could disrupt local travel and may also lead to structural damage in some areas. Citizens have been advised to remain vigilant, especially while travelling through low-lying areas, waterlogged stretches and ghat roads.

In case of emergencies, residents have been asked to contact the following helpline numbers:

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation: 1916

Palghar: 02525-297474 / +91 82379 78873

Thane Municipal Corporation: 022-25364779 / 022-25301740 / +91 93723 38827

Thane Disaster Management Cell: 1800-222-108 / 8657887101

Panvel Municipal Corporation: 022-27458040 / 022-27458041 / 022-27458042

The advisory comes after a spell of intense rainfall disrupted normal life in Mumbai earlier this week. Authorities have urged residents to closely monitor official weather updates, avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rain and steer clear of flooded roads, open drains and vulnerable structures.

Disaster management teams and local civic bodies remain on alert as heavy rainfall is expected to persist over the coming days.

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