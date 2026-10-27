Mumbai- Pune Expressway Missing Link: Goods Vehicles Banned, And More New Rules From November 1

New traffic rules will come into force on the Missing Link of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway from November 1.

All goods vehicles will be permanently barred from the stretch, along with vehicles carrying flammable, explosive or other hazardous materials. Speed limits have been set at 100 km/h for light vehicles and 80 km/h for passenger buses.

The notification was issued by Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) Praveen Salunke. It cites the design of the tunnels, technical factors and passenger safety. The order stays in force until further orders.

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Which Vehicles Can Use The Missing Link?

Private cars, jeeps and other non-transport light motor vehicles (LMVs) are permitted. Passenger buses and other passenger vehicles can also use the route.

Which Vehicles Are Banned?

All goods vehicles are barred permanently. This includes light goods carriers such as pickup vans and the Tata Ace. Vehicles carrying flammable, explosive or other hazardous materials are strictly prohibited. These vehicles must continue to use the old, original route of the expressway.

What Are The Speed Limits?

Private cars and other LMVs can travel at up to 100 km/h. Passenger buses and passenger vehicles are capped at 80 km/h. Drivers have been told to follow the limits strictly and take special care inside the tunnels.

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What Should Drivers Do?

Motorists should confirm before setting out that their vehicle type is allowed on the Missing Link. Goods and heavy vehicle drivers should not try to enter the stretch and should take the old expressway instead.

Hazardous cargo carriers must stay off the route. All drivers must follow the speed limits and instructions from traffic police.

What Is The Missing Link?

The Missing Link, also called the Khopoli-Kusgaon connecting link, is a 13.3-kilometre bypass meant to ease congestion on the Mumbai-Pune corridor. It was built to avoid the accident- and landslide-prone Khandala-Lonavala ghat section.

Officials say it cuts the distance by about 6 km and the journey time by 20 to 30 minutes. It includes tunnels and a cable-stayed bridge.

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What Changes From November 1?

The link opened on May 1 under a phased plan. From May 1 to October 31, 2026, it was open only to light motor vehicles and passenger buses.

The new notification makes these restrictions permanent and spells out the ban on light goods carriers and hazardous cargo.

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