Mumbai Metro Line 9: Check Route, Timings As Metro Network Expands In Mira-Bhayandar

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with deputies Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, inaugurated two new Mumbai Metro lines on Tuesday—Line 9 and Line 2B. Metro Line 9 connects Dahisar East to Kashigaon, expanding the metro rail network of the the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The inaugural ceremony took place at Dahisar and Diamond Garden stations in Mumbai's western and eastern suburbs.

Metro Line 9 marks the first metro corridor in Thane district. For this section, Dahisar East will serve as a key interchange station, connecting Metro Lines 9, 2A and 7. Commuters can get off at Dahisar East, proceed to the concourse level, and follow the signboards to change lines. There is no need to exit the station or go through additional security checks. The transfer is designed to be quick and seamless, allowing passengers to switch between lines with just a short walk.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Metro's Red And Yellow Lines To Part Ways From April 8: Check Updated Time Table And Other Key Details

आम्ही तुमच्या सेवेसाठी सज्ज आहोत. मेट्रो मार्गिका ९ आणि मेट्रो मार्गिका २ब, तुमचा स्मार्ट, सुखद आणि सुरक्षित प्रवासाचा पर्याय!



We are getting ready to serve you. Metro Line 9 and Metro Line 2B, your smart, comfortable and safe travel choice. @Dev_Fadnavis@mieknathshinde… pic.twitter.com/41iIy0JDo9 — Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (@MMMOCL_Official) April 7, 2026

Mumbai has been already operating Lines 1, 2A, 7, and 3.

Metro Line 9 and 2B will begin operations from Wednesday.

Mira-Bhayander's first line, Metro Line 9, is ready and with this Dahisar East will become the pivotal station that connects Metro Line 9, 2A and 7.



✔️ Alight at Dahisar East, get down to concourse level and follow the signboards. No need to exit, no further security checks… pic.twitter.com/ulLPKNl7rq — Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (@MMMOCL_Official) April 6, 2026

Mumbai Metro Line 9 Timings, Routes

According to MMMOCL, Metro Line 9 (Phase-1), will function as an extension of the existing red line (line 7). This line is a 4.5–5 km elevated metro corridor featuring four stations: Dahisar East, Pandurangwadi, Miragaon and Kashigaon.

With this integration, passengers will have direct connectivity from Andheri East to Mira-Bhayandar via Kashigaon. The combined 19.8-km corridor will be operational daily from 5:50 a.m. to 11 p.m., with trains running every six minutes during peak hours. Dahisar (East) Metro Station will serve as the common interchange station for Line 7, Line 9, and Line 2A.

Line 9 First Train:

Kashigaon to Gundavali (Line 7)- 5:50 a.m.

Gundavali to Kashigaon - 6:00 a.m.

Line 9 Last Train From:

Kashigaon to Gundavali - 10:30 p.m.

Gundavali to Kashigaon - 11:00 p.m.

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