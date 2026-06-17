Mumbai INOX Executive Loses Rs 10.4 Crore In WhatsApp Fraud; Four Held in Delhi

After receiving WhatsApp messages from a mobile number he thought belonged to the company's officer, an INOX Mumbai official was allegedly tricked into transferring more than Rs 10.40 crore in 63 transactions over multiple days this month. The conglomerate is a prominent chain of movie theatres and has interests in industrial gases.

Delhi Police detained four people on Tuesday as the Mumbai Police began an inquiry, two of whom were accused of renting out their bank accounts to the mastermind in exchange for a commission, The Indian Express reported. According to police, the account holders were detained when they went to a bank in South-East Delhi to take out cash totalling Rs 8 lakh, the report said.

Notably, under Operation CyHawk, police had lately carried out many campaigns in which district bank employees were asked to notify them of any suspicious behaviour, especially unexpected withdrawals.

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