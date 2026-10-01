Mumbai Entry, Exit Toll: Commercial Vehicle Charges Rise From October 1

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has revised toll rates for commercial and other specified vehicles entering and exiting Mumbai through five major entry points, with the new rates coming into effect on Thursday.

The state corporation said that as per the revised toll rates, the charges will be Rs 90 for mini buses and Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) instead of Rs 75. It will be Rs 180 for buses and trucks instead of Rs 150, and Rs 225 for heavy motor vehicles instead of Rs 190.

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There is no toll for private cars or SUVs at Mumbai entry points, along with public transport buses, auto rickshaws and taxis. The exemption for light motor vehicles (LMVs) was introduced by Maharashtra in October 2024. School buses and state transport buses remain exempt, according to Hindustan Times.

The revised toll rates will apply at five entry points to Mumbai: Airoli, Mulund LBS, Mulund Eastern Expressway, Dahisar, and Vashi.

The current revision follows the toll structure under which rates are revised periodically. Hindustan Times reported that the concession agreement provides for toll-rate revisions every three years.

The toll system was established to recover the cost associated with infrastructure created around Mumbai's entry points, including flyovers, bridges, subways and road overbridges.

As per MSRDC, commercial vehicle owners can purchase 50 or 100 toll coupons in advance, and they will get 25 and 50 percent discounts, respectively. Discount journey smart cards will be issued at toll plazas.

The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) has opposed the revised increase in toll rates. Bal Malik Singh, adviser and former president of AIMTC, told PTI that higher toll charges would directly increase transporters' operating costs. He stated that transport operators could respond by increasing freight charges, with the additional cost potentially being passed onto consumers.

Singh also urged the Maharashtra government to extend the toll exemption available to smaller vehicles to heavy commercial vehicles. AIMTC has separately sought complete toll exemption for heavy commercial vehicles entering Mumbai.

For an ordinary person driving a private car or SUV, there is no new Mumbai entry toll under this October 1 revision, because those vehicles remain exempt at the five entry points.

For owners/operators of mini buses, LCVs, trucks, buses and heavy motor vehicles, the applicable toll has increased from October 1.

The increase is per trip, meaning operators making repeated Mumbai entries/exits can face a larger cumulative toll expense over time. The availability of discounted advance coupons is therefore particularly relevant for frequent commercial users.

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