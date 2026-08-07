Mithun Chakraborty Undergoes Surgery In Kolkata

Veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty has been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata, where he successfully underwent a surgical procedure. The actor is stable and recovering after the operation, according to reports.

Mithun Chakraborty Undergoes Surgery

Mithun underwent surgery on Thursday to remove a metal plate that had been implanted following an earlier medical incident. The procedure was completed successfully, and the veteran actor is currently in stable condition under medical supervision, the reports said, citing hospital sources.

On Friday morning, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visited the actor at the hospital to enquire about his health. Sharing an update on social media, the chief minister said Mithun had been admitted due to health-related issues and wished him a speedy recovery.

This is not the first time the veteran star has been hospitalised in recent years.

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The actor will next be seen in Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol, and Jailer 2, headlined by Rajinikanth.

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