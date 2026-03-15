Middle East Crisis: Jaishankar Speaks To Saudi, UAE Foreign Ministers

Against the backdrop of spiralling hostilities between Iran and the US, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his counterparts from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) focusing on various aspects of the evolving situation in West Asia.

Jaishankar held the phone conversations with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Saturday night.

"Discussed ongoing developments related to the conflict in West Asia," the external affairs minister said on social media on Sunday about his talks with the Saudi foreign minister.

On his conversation with Zayed Al Nahyan, Jaishankar said: "Exchanged views on various aspects of the regional situation."

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It is learnt that India's energy security figured in Jaishankar's conversations with both foreign ministers.

Global oil and gas prices have surged after Iran virtually blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, that handles roughly 20% of global oil and LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas).

West Asia has been a major source of India's energy procurement.

The external affairs minister's conversation also came at a time India has been trying to forge a consensus position among the BRICS nations on the conflict.

India is the current chair of the influential bloc, which recently expanded to include Iran, the UAE and some other countries.

Iran's counter-offensive against the UAE and other Gulf nations following the February 28 US-Israel strikes on Iranian targets has triggered some disquiet within the grouping.

As the chair of the grouping, India is now navigating the challenge of finding a common position for BRICS on the conflict.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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