Middle East Conflict: Indian Carriers Plan 50 Flights On March 9 As Government Tracks Airspace Risks

Indian carriers plan to operate 50 inbound flights from West Asia on March 9 as the government monitors the impact of the escalating conflict in the region on aviation routes and passenger movement.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said airlines are making operational adjustments in response to the evolving airspace situation while maintaining connectivity between India and major airports across the region.

The update comes as hostilities involving Iran, the United States and Israel enter the ninth day, with continued strikes across multiple parts of West Asia raising concerns about the safety of transport routes and commercial operations.

Passenger movement data from March 7 showed 51 inbound flights operated by Indian carriers arriving in India from the region, carrying 8,175 passengers.

For March 8, airlines including Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, SpiceJet and Akasa planned 49 inbound flights from airports such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Muscat and Jeddah, subject to operational feasibility and prevailing conditions.

The ministry said airlines are assessing conditions at other airports in the region and may operate additional services depending on operational feasibility.

"The Ministry remains in constant coordination with airlines and other stakeholders. Airfares are also being closely monitored to ensure that ticket prices remain reasonable and that there is no undue surge during this period," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said.

Passengers have been advised to stay in contact with their airlines for the latest updates on flight schedules.

The advisory comes as the conflict in West Asia continues to expand. The United States and Israel have carried out strikes on Iranian military and energy infrastructure, while Iran has launched retaliatory attacks on Israeli targets and United States-linked military assets in Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

US President Donald Trump has demanded "unconditional surrender" from Iran and said the war could continue for "a little while", adding that Washington was not looking to reach a settlement with Tehran.

Iran has warned that the United States will face consequences for the attacks and has continued strikes targeting American installations in the region.

Iranian officials have also rejected calls for a ceasefire, saying the country will continue fighting unless the war ends permanently.

The conflict has also raised concerns about security in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian authorities said the waterway remains open but warned that any United States or Israeli ships attempting to pass through could be targeted.

The escalation has affected transport and shipping activity across the region as governments and companies assess risks linked to the widening conflict.

