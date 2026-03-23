Middle East Conflict Disrupts Indian Weddings, Leaves Families in Limbo

Amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East involving Iran, the United States and Israel, numerous weddings across various parts of India have been put on hold as grooms remain stranded in Gulf nations.

In Bihar's Khandail village, preparations for one such scheduled wedding are complete — the ceremonial turban is in place. Invitation cards have already been distributed, and arrangements for catering, transport and accommodation have all been finalised.

And Qazi is prepared to solemnise the nikah on March 30. Yet, amid the festive buzz, an uneasy silence lingers — the groom is missing.

Minhaz, employed in Kuwait, was expected to return home for his wedding, but rising tensions across the Gulf have cast uncertainty over his travel plans, the Hindustan Times reported. At the last moment, his family was informed that he would not be able to make the journey.“I have apologised to the bride's family and requested them to fix another date after the situation eases,” his father, Rafi Khan, was quoted as saying.

Minhaz's story is not an isolated case. Across Bihar's Gaya and Jehanabad districts, dozens of weddings now hang in the balance as grooms remain stranded in Gulf countries amid the ongoing conflict.

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In Khandail village, remittances from the Middle East have transformed the local economy. Concrete houses, banking services and better infrastructure now reflect the prosperity driven by migration. However, this very reliance is now leaving families vulnerable to global uncertainties.

More than 400 young men from Khandail and neighbouring villages are believed to be working in Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain, the newspaper said.

Traditionally, they return home during festivals like Eid and Bakri eid — seasons that also see a surge in weddings.This year, that practice has been disrupted.

Flights have been cancelled, airfares have surged sharply, and several countries have partially shut their airspace following missile and drone attacks in the region.

The ripple effects are extending beyond travel. With LPG shortages adding to the strain, families are reverting to traditional wood-fired cooking. Some are even prepared to abandon hotel bookings to cut losses.

As uncertainty grows, families are now exploring unconventional alternatives. The village representatives, whom the publication spoke to, say “online nikah” ceremonies are being actively considered if grooms fail to return in time.

“There are two weddings in my own family. One groom is in Bahrain and the other in Qatar. Neither has managed to come back,” Javed Khan, a local community leader, was quoted as saying.

While such solutions may offer a workaround, they cannot fully replace the cultural and emotional significance of traditional weddings.

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