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Massive Dust Storm In Thane, Kalyan, Neighbouring Mumbai Suburbs; Netizens Share Videos

The 'X' account Mumbai Rains documented the natural phenomenon and advised citizens to remain indoors for the next one to two hours.

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Massive Dust Storm In Thane, Kalyan, Neighbouring Mumbai Suburbs; Netizens Share Videos
The 'X' account Mumbai Rains advised citizens to remain indoors for the next one to two hours.
Photo Source: Mumbai Rains 'X' Account

A large dust storm is set to hit the Thane suburb of the Mumbai Major Metropolitan Area after having previously affected Mulund and Kalyan, as per online video footage posted by Netizens. 

The 'X' account Mumbai Rains documented the natural phenomenon and advised citizens to remain indoors for the next one to two hours. It further said that many parts of the affected suburbs will see lightning and intense rain.

The dust storm was first spotted in Kalyan by the account, which posted footage of it at 4:15, Mumbai Rains stated that it "popped up" in the east and was heading westward from there.

ALSO READ: Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Fee Hiked: Dates, Routes, Revised Cost And Other Key Details

The account asked the rest of the adjacent suburbs in the MMR area to be on standby alert with regards to the oncoming dust storm.

The dust storm reached Thane, with netizens sharing footage of the meteorological phenomenon on 'X'.

ALSO READ: IMD Warns Of Rainfall With Gusty Winds, Thunderstorms In Northwest India Including Delhi — Full Forecast

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