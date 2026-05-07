Massive Dust Storm In Thane, Kalyan, Neighbouring Mumbai Suburbs; Netizens Share Videos

A large dust storm is set to hit the Thane suburb of the Mumbai Major Metropolitan Area after having previously affected Mulund and Kalyan, as per online video footage posted by Netizens.
The 'X' account Mumbai Rains documented the natural phenomenon and advised citizens to remain indoors for the next one to two hours. It further said that many parts of the affected suburbs will see lightning and intense rain.
4:30 PM.. Duststorm alert for Thane & MMR for next 1 hour ⛈️⚠️— Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) May 7, 2026
Huge thunderstorms have formed over MMR and are heading towards Thane & Mumbai
Many parts will witness lightning and intense rains
Live visuals from Mulund ⚡
Mumbai on standby alert for next hour #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/DsNsBR5Jw3
The dust storm was first spotted in Kalyan by the account, which posted footage of it at 4:15, Mumbai Rains stated that it "popped up" in the east and was heading westward from there.
Massive Dust storm strikes Kalyan!— Mumbai Nowcast (@s_r_khandelwal) May 7, 2026
Residents stay indoors🚨
Crazy visuals coming.
Thunderstorm popping in the east heading westward. Thane-Mumbai high chances for Storm⚡️#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/TFXo9aRzDT
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The account asked the rest of the adjacent suburbs in the MMR area to be on standby alert with regards to the oncoming dust storm.
4 PM.. Massive storm in Kalyan ⛈️⚠️— Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) May 7, 2026
People residing in interior MMR, please stay indoors next 1-2 hours
Mumbai, Thane on standby alert!
Stay tuned for live updates #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/tp5fowA05O
The dust storm reached Thane, with netizens sharing footage of the meteorological phenomenon on 'X'.
Dust storm strikes Thane🚨 pic.twitter.com/DK9oJoNY6l— Mumbai Nowcast (@s_r_khandelwal) May 7, 2026
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