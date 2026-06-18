Maharashtra Politics: Six Rebel Shiv Sena UBT MPs Get Y+ Security Cover From Home Dept

Six Lok Sabha MPs from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction have been given urgent Y-Plus security cover by the Maharashtra Home Department.

The Home Department has instructed the state Director General of Police (DGP) to improve security preparations for six MPs associated with Uddhav Thackeray's camp amid escalating political tensions in Maharashtra, which include the MPs Nagesh Ashtikar, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Dina Patil, Omprakash Rajenimbalkar and Bhausaheb Wakchaure, according to reports.

Six of the Shiv Sena's (UBT) nine Lok Sabha MPs missed a parliamentary party meeting in Delhi on Thursday, marking a significant display of dissension within the party. The rumours of an impending transfer to Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena have increased due to their absence.

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Along with Sanjay Raut, the party's lone Rajya Sabha MP, only Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, and Rajabhau Waje were present, suggesting a rift in the party's legislative ranks.

Sawant announced that the six MPs would get show-cause notes after the meeting.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha floor leader stated, "They will be given seven days to respond, and if they do not, we will write to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking their disqualification."

According to Raut, the MPs' failure to turn up would be regarded as a breach of the party whip, and legal action is being taken to remove them from office.

The six dissident MPs have formally supported a merger with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena by signing and delivering a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, according to sources reported by PTI.

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Although the request has been submitted, it is still pending the Speaker's office physically verifying a few MPs. According to insiders, the signature verification process is presently underway.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) sent out a three-line whip on Wednesday instructing its MPs to show up for the meeting on Thursday at 11 a.m. The action was intended to prepare the ground for potential disqualification actions against the rebel leaders.

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