Maharashtra Farmer Sells Moringa Powder At Rs 1,200/Kg, Uses Solar Drying To Increase Income

A farmer from Maharashtra has turned moringa cultivation into a value-added business by processing the leaves into powder using solar and electric dryers. Mahesh Kadam, from Ahilyanagar, produces nearly one tonne of moringa powder a month and sells it for Rs 1,200 per kg, according to 30Stades.

Kadam works in a non-teaching role at Mula Education Society, while his family has traditionally grown sugarcane and onions. When these crops began delivering inconsistent returns, he suggested that his father try moringa as an alternative.

“Traditional crops like sugarcane were not giving returns according to the effort and investment involved. Irrigation was becoming difficult, and incomes were inconsistent. That is when I started looking for alternatives,” Kadam told 30Stades.

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He was drawn to moringa because of the growing interest in its leaves and pods for their health benefits. At the time, commercial cultivation of the crop was still limited in Ahilyanagar.

His father was initially reluctant but agreed to the idea after visiting three moringa farms in Solapur.

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How Kadam started growing moringa

The family chose the Valayapatti variety, which is known for its high yield and drought resistance. Native to Tamil Nadu, it is suited to producing thick, tender and aromatic green leaves.

Moringa also appealed to Kadam because of its relatively short harvest cycle and long productive life. The plants can remain productive for six to eight years, he said.

The family planted moringa in July 2025 and took its first harvest in September. The initial crop yielded 6,000 kg of fresh leaves from three acres, which produced around 600 kg of dried leaves after processing.

Kadam estimates that moringa cultivation can generate profits of Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh per acre even without processing. However, he saw an opportunity to earn more by turning the leaves into powder rather than selling them only in their fresh form.

Investing in solar drying and processing

To start processing the crop, Kadam invested in three types of solar dryers. He later added a heat pump dryer, which allows him to continue drying leaves during the monsoon when sunlight is limited.

The total project cost came to Rs 29 lakh. Kadam received a subsidy of around Rs 10 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme, he told 30Stades. The subsidy covered roughly 35% of the project cost.

Processing the leaves into powder has opened up another revenue stream for the business. Kadam sells moringa powder for Rs 1,200 per kg and produces close to one tonne a month.

He is now looking to expand into dehydrating fruits and vegetables, with the aim of adding more products to his business and improving its margins.



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