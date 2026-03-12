LPG Prices Today, March 12: Check Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, And More

The Centre has advised all the states and Union territories to monitor LPG supplies daily, take strict action against the violators, quell rumour mongering and maintain law and order in the wake of public apprehensions about restricted supply of LPG cylinders in the domestic market due to the widening crisis in Middle East, officials said.

India imports about 60% of its LPG consumption and out of these imports about 90% come through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been impacted due to current happenings.

On March 8, 2026, the Government issued an order directing refineries and petrochemical complexes to maximise LPG production by diverting propane, butane, propylene and butenes streams to the LPG pool. As a result of these measures, domestic LPG production has increased by about 25% and the entire domestic LPG production is being directed towards household consumers.

For non-domestic LPG, priority is being given to essential sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions. A three-member committee of Executive Directors from IOCL, HPCL and BPCL has been constituted to review allocations to restaurants, hotels and other commercial users and to ensure fair and transparent distribution of available LPG supplies.

The current price of a domestic LPG cylinder in various cities in India are as follows:



City Domestic (14.2 Kg) Commercial (19 Kg) New Delhi 913 1,884.50 Kolkata 939.00 1,988.50 Mumbai 912.50 1,836.00 Chennai 928.50 2,043.50 Gurgaon 921.50 1,901.50 Noida 910.50 1,884.50 Bangalore 915.50 1,958.00 Bhubaneswar 939.00 2,029.00 Hyderabad 965.00 2,105.50 Jaipur 916.50 1,913.00 Lucknow 950.50 2,007.00 Patna 1,002.50 2,133.50 Thiruvananthapuram 922.00 1,912.00

The states and UTs were also advised to ensure protection of the LPG supply chain by ramping up security arrangements. They were also told to take strict action against the violators, and maintain law and order on the ground, besides undertaking sufficient awareness drives – both directly and through the oil marketing companies – to quell fears of LPG shortage and counter rumour mongering.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has set up a 24x7 control room with nodal officers from the information and broadcasting, and petroleum and natural gas ministries.

The control room will enable fact-checking and the issuance of immediate clarifications to states and UTs on any matter on the current situation.

