Karnataka To Form Probe Panel After NEET Exam Chaos Row Sparks Political Slugfest

Congress chief, BK Hariprasad, has assured support to students who missed the NEET-UG re-examination in Karnataka, as the row over alleged traffic disruptions during the exam snowballed into a political confrontation between the ruling Congress and the BJP.

Karnataka Congress leader B K Hariprasad said the state government would review the cases of students who were unable to appear for the June 20 re-exam and extend all possible assistance.

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He said the Government will form a probe panel and will take all efforts to address the issue of the three students who had missed the NEET Exam. The controversy erupted after reports emerged that three students missed the NEET-UG re-examination at a centre in Bengaluru.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya blamed the Congress government for organising a large party convention at Palace Grounds on the same day, alleging that the event triggered heavy traffic congestion and prevented some candidates from reaching the examination centre on time.

Surya accused the state government of prioritising political programmes over the interests of students and questioned the decision to hold a mega gathering on a crucial examination day.

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Rejecting the allegations, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge termed the BJP's claims “misinformation” and said Bengaluru's traffic challenges were well known. He said that authorities had issued traffic advisories and set up a dedicated helpline ahead of the examination.

According to Kharge, 720 candidates were assigned to the examination centre, of whom 142 remained absent, while only three students reportedly missed the exam. He said one candidate was delayed due to transport issues, another arrived with an outdated hall ticket, and the circumstances surrounding the third case were being verified.

Hariprasad also criticised the BJP-led Centre, arguing that broader concerns surrounding NEET, including alleged paper leaks and examination irregularities, fall under the Union government's responsibility.

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